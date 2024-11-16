Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Dartmouth 2-1, Boston U. 0-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Boston U. is heading back home. They will welcome the Dartmouth Big Green at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. The Terriers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 28 turnovers on Monday.

Boston U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134, but even that wound up being too high. They were completely outmatched by UCLA on the road and fell 71-40. The Terriers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Dartmouth last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-73 to Albany. The loss was the Big Green's first of the season.

Dartmouth struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Albany pulled down 15.

Boston U.'s defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Dartmouth, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Looking ahead, Boston U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Boston U. came up short against Dartmouth when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 63-56. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston U. is a 4.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Dartmouth.