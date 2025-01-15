Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Lehigh 6-9, Boston U. 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Case Gym. The Terriers will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 87-50, which was the final score in Boston U.'s tilt against Colgate on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Terriers in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, Lehigh entered their game against Army on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Lehigh took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Army. The Mountain Hawks' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Colgate on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Lehigh was Nasir Whitlock's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Boston U. now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Lehigh, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-9.

Boston U. came up short against Lehigh in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 84-79. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Lehigh's Cam Gillus, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus three steals. Back with a vengeance, will Boston U. be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.

  • Mar 10, 2024 - Lehigh 84 vs. Boston U. 79
  • Feb 28, 2024 - Boston U. 64 vs. Lehigh 62
  • Feb 03, 2024 - Boston U. 72 vs. Lehigh 71
  • Feb 25, 2023 - Boston U. 59 vs. Lehigh 56
  • Jan 29, 2023 - Lehigh 66 vs. Boston U. 55
  • Feb 05, 2022 - Boston U. 80 vs. Lehigh 74
  • Jan 22, 2022 - Boston U. 80 vs. Lehigh 74
  • Mar 03, 2021 - Boston U. 69 vs. Lehigh 58
  • Feb 26, 2020 - Lehigh 57 vs. Boston U. 55
  • Jan 08, 2020 - Boston U. 84 vs. Lehigh 67