Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-5, Boston U. 3-4

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

The Sacred Heart Pioneers are taking a road trip to face off against the Boston U. Terriers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Case Gym. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, Sacred Heart was able to grind out a solid win over CCSU, taking the game 67-54.

Meanwhile, Boston U. beat Howard 69-62 on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Terriers.

Among those leading the charge was Azmar Abdullah, who went 7 for 9 en route to 21 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against UMBC on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Sacred Heart's victory bumped their record up to 2-5. As for Boston U., they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 3-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Sacred Heart has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sacred Heart might still be hurting after the devastating 70-49 defeat they got from Boston U. when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.