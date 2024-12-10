Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Cornell 6-3, California 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will face off against the Cornell Big Red at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Cornell is facing California at the wrong time: California suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They took an 89-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinal. The Golden Bears have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Mady Sissoko, who had 11 points in addition to eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andrej Stojakovic, who scored 25 points.

Even though they lost, California smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Cornell). They put the hurt on Army with a sharp 103-84 win on Sunday. The Big Red have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Cornell got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Nazir Williams out in front who went 7 for 9 en route to 20 points. What's more, Williams also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Guy Ragland Jr. was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

California's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-3. As for Cornell, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: California has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've drained 49.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only California took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Cornell might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

California is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Bears, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.