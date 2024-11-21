Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: SE Missouri State 1-3, Cent. Arkansas 1-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cent. Arkansas will head into Saturday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 59-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Western Illinois by a score of 63-61.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State entered their game against Chattanooga on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. SE Missouri State took an 87-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chattanooga. The contest was a 45-45 toss-up at halftime, but the Redhawks couldn't quite close it out.

Cent. Arkansas' loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-3. As for SE Missouri State, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Cent. Arkansas has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. However, it's not like SE Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While Cent. Arkansas and SE Missouri State both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their next game, SE Missouri State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

SE Missouri State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 8 years.