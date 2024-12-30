Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Iowa State 10-1, Colorado 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at CU Events Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Colorado is hoping to do what Morgan State couldn't last Sunday: put an end to Iowa State's winning streak, which now stands at seven games. Iowa State took their game with ease, bagging a 99-72 victory over Morgan State. The Cyclones were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Iowa State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tamin Lipsey, who went 8 for 9 en route to 20 points plus five assists and three steals. The dominant performance also gave Lipsey a new career-high in field goal percentage (88.9%). Another player making a difference was Curtis Jones, who earned 19 points plus six assists and two steals.

Iowa State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Morgan State only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Colorado came tearing into last Saturday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 79-55 margin over the Knights. With the Buffaloes ahead 45-16 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Colorado got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Julian Hammond III out in front who earned ten points along with five assists and four steals. RJ Smith was another key player, scoring 11 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Iowa State's victory was their 25th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-1. As for Colorado, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Iowa State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.5 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Iowa State against Colorado in their previous meeting back in November, as the team secured a 99-71 win. Does Iowa State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Colorado turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 10-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa State has won both of the games they've played against Colorado in the last 9 years.