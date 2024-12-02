Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Pacific 5-4, Colorado 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colorado. They will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Pacific Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. The timing is sure in the Buffaloes' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Tigers have been banged up by 16 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Colorado is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since January 4th on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by Iowa State on the road and fell 99-71.

The losing side was boosted by Julian Hammond III, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Andrej Jakimovski, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Pacific earned a 64-55 win over CS Fullerton on Saturday.

Lamar Washington was the offensive standout of the game as he went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus seven assists. Another player making a difference was Jazz Gardner, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds.

Colorado's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Pacific, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Colorado has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've only made 28.7% of their threes this season. Given Colorado's sizable advantage in that area, Pacific will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Colorado is a big 16.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.