Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: West Virginia 11-3, Colorado 9-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CU Events Center. The Mountaineers' defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so the Buffaloes' offense will have their work cut out for them.

West Virginia is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Arizona just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 75-56 walloping at the hands of the Wildcats. The game marked the Mountaineers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, Colorado's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to UCF.

Julian Hammond III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 14 en route to 26 points plus five assists and five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against Arizona State on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Andrej Jakimovski, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points.

West Virginia's defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for Colorado, their loss dropped their record down to 9-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: West Virginia has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.