Current Records: Ball State 1-1, Dayton 2-0

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Ball State Cardinals are taking a road trip to face off against the Dayton Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Cardinals might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

Ball State took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They took their match with ease, bagging an 87-60 win over Franklin. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 42.5 in the Cardinals' favor.

Meanwhile, Dayton was able to grind out a solid victory over Northwestern on Saturday, taking the game 71-66. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Flyers.

Dayton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Enoch Cheeks led the charge by going 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six steals. Nate Santos was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

The win got Ball State back to even at 1-1. As for Dayton, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Ball State and Dayton were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2017, but Ball State came up empty-handed after a 78-77 loss. Can Ball State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Dayton won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.