Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Elon 13-5, Delaware 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

TV: FloSports

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Elon is 2-8 against Delaware since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

Elon will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating Drexel, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Elon came out on top against Drexel by a score of 65-54 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Phoenix.

Elon's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was TJ Simpkins, who went 5 for 6 en route to 15 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Simpkins a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Sam Sherry was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Delaware, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 84-74 win over Stony Brook on Thursday.

Delaware's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Niels Lane, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of John Camden, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Elon is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Delaware, they pushed their record up to 10-8 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Elon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Elon was able to grind out a solid win over Delaware in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 73-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Elon since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Delaware has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.