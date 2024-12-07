Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 4-3, Delaware State 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Hall. The Greyhounds will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Monday, Loyola Maryland earned a 68-57 win over Coppin State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Greyhounds.

Loyola Maryland's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Milos Ilic, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Ilic is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jacob Theodosiou, who went 7 for 12 en route to 23 points.

Loyola Maryland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Coppin State only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Delaware State couldn't handle Delaware on Tuesday and fell 93-80. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Fightin' Blue Hens: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite their loss, Delaware State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Martaz Robinson, who had 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert Smith, who scored 22 points.

Loyola Maryland now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Delaware State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Loyola Maryland has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Loyola Maryland came up short against Delaware State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 79-73. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Loyola Maryland has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Delaware State.