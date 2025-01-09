Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: North Dakota 6-11, Denver 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

North Dakota has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Fighting Hawks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, North Dakota couldn't handle St. Thomas and fell 88-80.

Meanwhile, Denver's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 91-84 to South Dakota. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

North Dakota has been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for Denver, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 6-11.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: North Dakota has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Denver, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4. Given North Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, Denver will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Dakota beat Denver 92-78 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does North Dakota have another victory up their sleeve, or will Denver turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Dakota is a slight 1-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Fighting Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

North Dakota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.