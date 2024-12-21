Who's Playing

Lincoln Oaks @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Lincoln 0-2, Eastern Washington 2-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Eastern Washington is heading back home. They will welcome the Lincoln Oaks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Eastern Washington is headed into the match hoping to find some of the success that defined their season last year. The matchup between them and Washington wasn't particularly close, with Eastern Washington falling 87-69. The Eagles have struggled against the Huskies recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Andrew Cook, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nic McClain, who scored 15 points plus five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 128-58, which was the final score in Lincoln's tilt against Weber State on Wednesday. The Oaks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 73-29.

Lincoln struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Weber State pulled down 11.

Eastern Washington's loss dropped their record down to 2-9. As for Lincoln, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 0-2.