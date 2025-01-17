Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between FGCU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Western Georgia 47-27.

If FGCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-9 in no time. On the other hand, Western Georgia will have to make due with a 3-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Western Georgia 3-14, FGCU 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the FGCU Eagles and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Wolves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, FGCU earned a 77-71 victory over Cent. Arkansas. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia suffered their biggest loss since November 29, 2024 on Saturday. They fell victim to a bruising 86-67 defeat at the hands of Lipscomb. The Wolves were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

FGCU is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-9 record this season. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 3-14.

Looking ahead, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

FGCU beat Western Georgia 79-68 when the teams last played two weeks ago. Does FGCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Georgia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

FGCU is a big 13.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FGCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.