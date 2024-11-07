Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-0, Florida 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins are taking a road trip to face off against the Florida Gators at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Jacksonville is headed out to face Florida after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Jacksonville walked away with a 78-65 victory over Trinity Baptist on Monday.

Jacksonville was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Florida had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They took down South Florida 98-83 on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Walter Clayton Jr., who went 10 for 15 en route to 29 points plus two blocks. What's more, Clayton Jr. also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Will Richard was another key player, going 10 for 17 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

Jacksonville is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with an 11-15-1 record against the spread.

Jacksonville suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to Florida when the teams last played back in December of 2015. Can Jacksonville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida is a big 20.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.