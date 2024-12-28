Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 8-4, George Mason 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Mountaineers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the George Mason Patriots at 2:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. The Mountaineers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, Mt St Mary's needed a bit of extra time to put away Miami. They secured a 78-74 W over the Hurricanes. The Mountaineers' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Mt St Mary's relied on the efforts of Terrell Ard Jr., who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Carmelo Pacheco, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Ard Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%).

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 47 points in their last matchup, George Mason made sure to put some points up on the board against Penn on Sunday. George Mason put a hurting on Penn to the tune of 85-53. The Patriots have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season.

George Mason can attribute much of their success to Jalen Haynes, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and Jared Billups, who earned 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Billups had some trouble finding his footing against Duke last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Brayden O'Connor, who earned eight points in addition to five assists and two steals.

George Mason was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Mt St Mary's is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for George Mason, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mt St Mary's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mt St Mary's and George Mason pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, George Mason is probably looking forward to this one considering their 16.5 advantage in the spread. Mt St Mary's might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

George Mason is a big 16.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mt St Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.