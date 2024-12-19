Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Buffalo 5-5, Georgia 9-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Buffalo Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Stegeman Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Bulldogs' favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Bulls have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Saturday, Georgia was able to grind out a solid victory over Grand Canyon, taking the game 73-68.

Georgia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Asa Newell led the charge by going 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Somtochukwu Cyril, who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 100 points the game before, Buffalo faltered in their match two weeks ago. They fell 65-55 to St. Bona. The contest marked the Bulls' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Georgia's win bumped their record up to 9-1. As for Buffalo, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 28.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

