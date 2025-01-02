Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Portland 5-10, Gonzaga 10-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. They and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Gonzaga is headed into Thursday's contest after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Pepperdine. Gonzaga walked away with an 89-82 win over Pepperdine on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Gonzaga's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Braden Huff, who went 9 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. Huff had some trouble finding his footing against UCLA on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Khalif Battle, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against Oregon State on Monday and fell 89-79. The Pilots have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from Austin Rapp, who went 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Max Mackinnon, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points.

Gonzaga has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-10.

Everything went Gonzaga's way against Portland in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as Gonzaga made off with an 86-65 win. Does Gonzaga have another victory up their sleeve, or will Portland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 33.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 7 years.