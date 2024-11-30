Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Campbell 3-4, Green Bay 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Green Bay Phoenix at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Campbell is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 66-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of Evansville on Sunday. The match marked the Fighting Camels' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Campbell's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jasin Sinani, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Sinani had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Campbell struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Evansville posted 15.

Meanwhile, Green Bay suffered their biggest loss since December 16, 2023 on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Green Bay lost to Ohio State, and Green Bay lost bad. The score wound up at 102-69. The Phoenix were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Anthony Roy put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points.

Campbell now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Green Bay, they dropped their record down to 2-5 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road.