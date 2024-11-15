Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Sacred Heart 0-3, Holy Cross 0-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders will face off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, Holy Cross couldn't handle Rhode Island and fell 91-77. The Crusaders were up 62-49 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Holy Cross' loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Nugent, who had 27 points along with six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Nugent a new career-high in threes (seven). Another player making a difference was Jaiden Feroah, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. They took an 81-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dartmouth.

Sacred Heart struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Dartmouth pulled down 14.

Holy Cross' loss dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Sacred Heart, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Holy Cross came up short against Sacred Heart in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 84-77. Can Holy Cross avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Holy Cross has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Sacred Heart.