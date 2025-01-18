Who's Playing
Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho Vandals
Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-11, Idaho 7-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Eastern Washington is 8-2 against Idaho since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Eagles might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.
Eastern Washington is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 65-54.
Meanwhile, Idaho couldn't handle Portland State on Saturday and fell 75-63. The Vandals haven't had much luck with the Vikings recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.
Eastern Washington's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.
Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over Idaho in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 87-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Washington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Eastern Washington 87 vs. Idaho 79
- Jan 13, 2024 - Eastern Washington 79 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2023 - Eastern Washington 73 vs. Idaho 66
- Jan 14, 2023 - Eastern Washington 95 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Eastern Washington 80
- Jan 08, 2022 - Eastern Washington 96 vs. Idaho 93
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 04, 2021 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Idaho 75