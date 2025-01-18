Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Eastern Washington 6-11, Idaho 7-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Washington is 8-2 against Idaho since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Eagles might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

Eastern Washington is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 65-54.

Meanwhile, Idaho couldn't handle Portland State on Saturday and fell 75-63. The Vandals haven't had much luck with the Vikings recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Eastern Washington's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-11. As for Idaho, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over Idaho in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 87-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Washington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.