Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Delaware 1-1, Iona 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.50

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off against the Iona Gaels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hynes Athletics Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens will be strutting in after a victory while the Gaels will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Thursday, Delaware didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Robert Morris, but they still walked away with a 81-77 win.

Delaware can attribute much of their success to Niels Lane, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. Trent Middleton Jr. was another key player, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Iona couldn't handle Hofstra on Friday and fell 90-76. The Gaels have struggled against the Pride recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Clarence Rupert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 20 points plus six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of DeJour Reaves, who had 12 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

The victory got Delaware back to even at 1-1. As for Iona, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Delaware is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Delaware came up short against Iona in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, falling 83-72. Can Delaware avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iona is a 5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Iona has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Delaware.