New Orleans Privateers @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: New Orleans 2-14, Lamar 9-7

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Privateers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Montagne Center. Things are looking good for Lamar who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

Lamar is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering SF Austin just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 72-63 to the Lumberjacks. The Cardinals haven't had much luck with the Lumberjacks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Lamar smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in ten consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight loss. They suffered a grim 91-71 defeat to SE Louisiana. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-27.

Lamar's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-14.

Lamar was able to grind out a solid win over New Orleans when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 71-57. Does Lamar have another victory up their sleeve, or will New Orleans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Lamar is a big 13.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.