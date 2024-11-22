Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Louisiana 1-3, Liberty 4-1

What to Know

The Liberty Flames' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The Ragin Cajuns took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Flames, who come in off a win.

Liberty is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 142.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were the clear victor by a 68-47 margin over Charleston on Sunday. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Liberty got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Zach Cleveland out in front who went 8 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and four blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Ihnen, who scored 13 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Liberty was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston only racked up eight.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Louisiana on Tuesday, but boy were they wrong. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-61 to Rice. The game was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Ragin Cajuns were thoroughly outmatched 42-21 in the second half.

Despite their loss, Louisiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Michael Thomas, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Thomas a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (60%). Another player making a difference was Christian Wright, who earned 13 points plus five rebounds.

Liberty's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Louisiana, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.