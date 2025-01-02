Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Western Kentucky 9-4, Liberty 12-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Kentucky is preparing for their first Conference USA matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Liberty Flames will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Hilltoppers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.6 points per game this season.

Western Kentucky is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Michigan just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: Western Kentucky lost to the Wolverines, and Western Kentucky lost bad. The score wound up at 112-64. The contest marked the Hilltoppers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Western Kentucky's loss came about despite a quality game from Don McHenry, who posted 18 points in addition to two steals.

Western Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Liberty had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28 points) and they went ahead and made it nine last Saturday. Everything went their way against the Mavericks as they made off with a 79-56 win. The Flames have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 20 points or more this season.

Liberty got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kaden Metheny out in front who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus five assists. The dominant performance gave Metheny a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Taelon Peter, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Western Kentucky's defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for Liberty, they pushed their record up to 12-1 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Western Kentucky couldn't quite finish off Liberty when the teams last played back in March and fell 82-79. Can Western Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Liberty and Western Kentucky both have 1 win in their last 2 games.