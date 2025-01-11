Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Southern Indiana 6-9, Little Rock 8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Little Rock is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 59-53 to Morehead State on Thursday. The Trojans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 77-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of SE Missouri State.

This is the second loss in a row for Little Rock and nudges their season record down to 8-7. As for Southern Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Little Rock strolled past Southern Indiana in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 80-62. Will Little Rock repeat their success, or does Southern Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Little Rock and Southern Indiana both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.