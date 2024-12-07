Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: South Florida 5-3, Loyola Chi. 7-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will head out to take on the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentile Arena. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, South Florida had just enough and edged Stetson out 74-72. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulls.

Among those leading the charge was Jayden Reid, who went 8 for 11 en route to 23 points plus eight assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was De'Ante Green, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds.

South Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21 points) and they went ahead and made it seven on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Eagles as they made off with a 76-54 victory. The Ramblers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Des Watson, who went 8 for 12 en route to 24 points plus two steals. Watson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Francis Nwaokorie, who earned 11 points in addition to seven rebounds.

South Florida is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for Loyola Chi., they pushed their record up to 7-0 with the win, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 8.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Ramblers slightly, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Chi. in the last 5 years.