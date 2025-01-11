Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Navy 5-11, Loyola Maryland 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The Midshipmen are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Navy couldn't handle Holy Cross and fell 70-59. The contest marked the Midshipmen's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Navy's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Donovan Draper, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Kehoe a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven).

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland didn't have quite enough to beat Army on Wednesday and fell 74-72. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Greyhounds, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Milos Ilic, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jordan Stiemke, who earned 17 points plus two blocks.

Navy's defeat dropped their record down to 5-11. As for Loyola Maryland, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Navy strolled past Loyola Maryland when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 64-48. The rematch might be a little tougher for Navy since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.