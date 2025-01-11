Who's Playing
Navy Midshipmen @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Navy 5-11, Loyola Maryland 6-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The Midshipmen are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
On Wednesday, Navy couldn't handle Holy Cross and fell 70-59. The contest marked the Midshipmen's lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Navy's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Donovan Draper, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Kehoe a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven).
Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland didn't have quite enough to beat Army on Wednesday and fell 74-72. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Greyhounds, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Milos Ilic, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jordan Stiemke, who earned 17 points plus two blocks.
Navy's defeat dropped their record down to 5-11. As for Loyola Maryland, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.
Navy strolled past Loyola Maryland when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 64-48. The rematch might be a little tougher for Navy since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.
- Mar 05, 2024 - Navy 64 vs. Loyola Maryland 48
- Feb 21, 2024 - Navy 69 vs. Loyola Maryland 62
- Jan 27, 2024 - Loyola Maryland 74 vs. Navy 70
- Feb 18, 2023 - Navy 65 vs. Loyola Maryland 53
- Jan 14, 2023 - Loyola Maryland 69 vs. Navy 67
- Feb 23, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Loyola Maryland 50
- Feb 05, 2022 - Navy 56 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Mar 06, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 76 vs. Navy 68
- Feb 28, 2021 - Navy 66 vs. Loyola Maryland 58
- Feb 27, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Loyola Maryland 67