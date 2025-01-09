Who's Playing
Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears
Current Records: Binghamton 9-7, Maine 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Maine Black Bears and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The Black Bears are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
Maine will head into Saturday's game ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played last Sunday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They were completely outmatched by Bryant on the road and fell 81-55. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Black Bears have suffered since November 4, 2024.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Maine struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Bryant posted 20.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Binghamton). They came out on top against UMBC by a score of 87-82 on Saturday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bearcats considering their 51-point performance the contest before.
Maine's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for Binghamton, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season.
Going forward, Maine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
Maine couldn't quite finish off Binghamton when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 76-74. Will Maine have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Maine is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 133.5 points.
Series History
Binghamton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Feb 29, 2024 - Binghamton 76 vs. Maine 74
- Jan 27, 2024 - Binghamton 51 vs. Maine 50
- Feb 25, 2023 - Maine 71 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 22, 2023 - Maine 78 vs. Binghamton 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - Binghamton 69 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2022 - Binghamton 73 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Maine 82 vs. Binghamton 75
- Jan 19, 2020 - Maine 86 vs. Binghamton 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Binghamton 83 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66