Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Binghamton 9-7, Maine 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Maine Black Bears and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The Black Bears are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

Maine will head into Saturday's game ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played last Sunday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They were completely outmatched by Bryant on the road and fell 81-55. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Black Bears have suffered since November 4, 2024.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Maine struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Bryant posted 20.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Binghamton). They came out on top against UMBC by a score of 87-82 on Saturday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bearcats considering their 51-point performance the contest before.

Maine's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for Binghamton, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season.

Going forward, Maine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Maine couldn't quite finish off Binghamton when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 76-74. Will Maine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Maine is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Binghamton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maine.