Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Binghamton 8-6, Marist 8-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Marist Red Foxes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Bearcats sitting on six straight wins and the Red Foxes on four.

Last Sunday, Binghamton beat Army 78-68.

Binghamton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chris Walker, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Gavin Walsh, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 20 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Marist ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past UMBC 76-73. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but the Red Foxes were the better team in the second half.

Marist smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Binghamton pushed their record up to 8-6 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Marist, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Binghamton took their victory against Marist when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 82-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marist has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Binghamton.