Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Butler 7-4, Marquette 9-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Marquette is preparing for their first Big East matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the Butler Bulldogs will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Marquette came up short against Dayton and fell 71-63. The Golden Eagles were up 18-5 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Marquette's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Chase Ross, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, and Kam Jones, who had 18 points in addition to five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Jones a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Marquette struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Butler's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took an 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wisconsin.

Despite the defeat, Butler had strong showings from Patrick McCaffery, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Pierre Brooks II, who went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points. McCaffery had some trouble finding his footing against N. Dak. State last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Marquette's loss dropped their record down to 9-2. As for Butler, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Marquette has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Marquette is a big 13.5-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Butler.