Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: Lamar 9-8, McNeese 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Lamar has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Cardinals were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Lamar is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against New Orleans on Monday. Lamar took a 68-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans.

Even though they lost, Lamar smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, McNeese entered their tilt with Houston Chr. on Monday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They took down the Huskies 75-59.

Lamar's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for McNeese, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

While only McNeese took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, McNeese is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Lamar suffered a grim 76-57 defeat to McNeese in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Lamar avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

McNeese is a big 16.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

McNeese has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.