Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Charleston Southern 1-7, Miami 3-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Miami. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 2:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Hurricanes and five for the Buccaneers.

Last Sunday, Miami came up short against VCU and fell 77-70.

Lynn Kidd put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They fell victim to a painful 91-67 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech.

Despite their loss, Charleston Southern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Thompson Camara, who earned 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. Camara had some trouble finding his footing against LSU last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Charleston Southern, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami just can't miss this season, having drained 50.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their field goals this season. Given Miami's sizable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hurricanes, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

