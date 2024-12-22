Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-7, Miami (Ohio) 6-4

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers in a holiday battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at John D. Millett Hall. The RedHawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Miami (Ohio) came up short against Vermont and fell 75-67.

Peter Suder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Indiana on December 6th, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Kam Craft, who scored 15 points.

Miami (Ohio) struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart entered their contest against Albany on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Sacred Heart took a 74-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Albany. The Pioneers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Miami (Ohio) dropped their record down to 6-4 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Sacred Heart, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Miami (Ohio) has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Sacred Heart struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 3-7 ATS record.

Miami (Ohio) is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

