Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-8, Michigan State 10-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Western Michigan is 0-3 against Michigan State since December of 2019 but things could change on Monday. The two teams will round out the year against one another at 3:00 p.m. ET at at Breslin Center.

Western Michigan is headed into Monday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Friday. They lost 76-73 to Valparaiso on a last-minute jump shot From Justus McNair. The loss hurts even more since the Broncos were up 69-47 with 6:51 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chansey Willis Jr, who had 16 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Owen Lobsinger, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Valparaiso only posted six.

Meanwhile, Michigan State entered their tilt with FAU on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They enjoyed a cozy 86-69 victory over the Owls.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Coen Carr, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds. Carr had some trouble finding his footing against Oakland last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremy Fears Jr., who scored 13 points along with eight assists.

Western Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Michigan State, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Michigan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Michigan was dealt a punishing 90-46 loss at the hands of Michigan State in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Western Michigan was down 46-25.

Series History

Michigan State has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 5 years.