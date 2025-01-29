Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama 17-3, Miss. State 16-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.43

What to Know

Miss. State is 1-9 against Alabama since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

On Saturday, Miss. State needed a bit of extra time to put away S. Carolina. They came out on top against the Gamecocks by a score of 65-60.

Miss. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Riley Kugel, who posted 15 points along with two steals. The dominant performance also gave Kugel a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (60%). Another player making a difference was KeShawn Murphy, who went 6 for 9 en route to 13 points plus two steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Alabama waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with an 80-73 win over the Tigers. The score was all tied up 40-40 at the break, but the Crimson Tide were the better team in the second half.

Alabama's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Aden Holloway led the charge by scoring 19 points in addition to two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Youngblood, who earned 13 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks.

Miss. State's victory bumped their record up to 16-4. As for Alabama, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Miss. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Miss. State was pulverized by Alabama 99-67 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Miss. State was down 47-24.

Odds

Miss. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Crimson Tide as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.