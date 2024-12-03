Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: California 6-1, Missouri 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

California has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Missouri Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

California is headed into the contest following a big win against Mercyhurst on Wednesday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. California blew past Mercyhurst, posting an 81-55 victory. That looming 81-55 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Golden Bears yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was Jeremiah Wilkinson, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Joshua Ola-Joseph, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri entered their tilt with Lindenwood on Wednesday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. Everything went their way against the Lions as they made off with an 81-61 win. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 20 points or more this season.

Missouri's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tony Perkins, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Marques Warrick, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points.

Missouri smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

California pushed their record up to 6-1 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Missouri, their win bumped their record up to an identical 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. California hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 90.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

California is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Missouri is a big 8.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.