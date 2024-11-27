Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Lindenwood 2-4, Missouri 5-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Missouri. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Lindenwood Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past four games -- so hopefully the Lions like a good challenge.

Missouri is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Arkansas Pine Bluff, posting a 112-63 win. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 35 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Missouri to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mark Mitchell, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. Mitchell's performance made up for a slower match against Pacific on Friday. Anthony Robinson II was another key player, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Missouri smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood came up short against Valparaiso on Thursday and fell 77-64.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jadis Jones, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Markeith Browning II, who went 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus two steals.

Missouri's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. As for Lindenwood, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Missouri against Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, as the team secured an 82-53 win. Will Missouri repeat their success, or does Lindenwood have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 29-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.