Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Idaho 8-10, Montana 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho is 1-9 against Montana since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena. The Vandals will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a loss.

Idaho took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Eastern Washington by a score of 83-76.

Idaho was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Washington only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Montana suffered a grim 86-61 defeat to Idaho State on Saturday.

Idaho's win bumped their record up to 8-10. As for Montana, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-8.

Idaho is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Idaho couldn't quite finish off Montana when the teams last played on January 4th and fell 73-71. Can Idaho avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Montana is a 4.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Montana has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.