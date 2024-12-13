Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Indiana 8-2, Nebraska 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Nebraska is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 103 points last Sunday, they were much more limited against Michigan State on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Spartans on the road and fell 89-52. The matchup marked the Cornhuskers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Andrew Morgan, who earned 14 points in addition to seven rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Nebraska struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Michigan State racked up 20.

Indiana aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to four. They strolled past Minnesota with points to spare, taking the game 82-67.

Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oumar Ballo led the charge by as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 18 points plus seven rebounds. Malik Reneau was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Nebraska moved to 6-2 with that loss, which also ended their three-game winning streak. As for Indiana, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nebraska has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Nebraska against Indiana when the teams last played back in March, as the squad secured a 93-66 victory. In that game, Nebraska amassed a halftime lead of 50-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.