Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: South Dakota 6-2, Nebraska 4-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Nebraska is 3-0 against South Dakota since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the South Dakota Coyotes at 6:30 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Nebraska will bounce into Wednesday's match after (finally) beating Creighton, who they had gone 2-7 against in their nine prior meetings. Nebraska walked away with a 74-63 win over Creighton on Friday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Nebraska to victory, but perhaps none more so than Juwan Gary, who posted 16 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Gary's performance made up for a slower contest against Saint Mary's last Sunday. Connor Essegian was another key player, earning 15 points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask South Dakota). They took their matchup on Monday with ease, bagging a 112-50 victory over Randall. The Coyotes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 23 points or more this season.

South Dakota was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Nebraska's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for South Dakota, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Nebraska beat South Dakota 83-70 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Will Nebraska repeat their success, or does South Dakota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nebraska has won all of the games they've played against South Dakota in the last 8 years.