Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Houston Chr. 8-11, New Orleans 4-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Houston Chr. has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Huskies will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston Chr. beat TX A&M-CC 76-72.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against Northwestern State on Monday and fell 73-61. The Privateers have struggled against the Demons recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Houston Chr. is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-11 record this season. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-15.

Houston Chr. was dealt a punishing 84-58 loss at the hands of New Orleans in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can Houston Chr. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston Chr. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..