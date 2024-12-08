Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Merrimack 3-6, Niagara 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

If Merrimack heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Niagara took over last week. Niagara slipped by Siena 69-68 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Purple Eagles.

Even though they won, Niagara struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Merrimack earned a 60-52 win over Canisius on Friday.

Niagara is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season. As for Merrimack, their victory bumped their record up to 3-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: Niagara has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Niagara's sizable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.