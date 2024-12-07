Who's Playing
Florida State Seminoles @ North Carolina State Wolfpack
Current Records: Florida State 7-2, North Carolina State 5-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
North Carolina State is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Florida State Seminoles will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
Florida State is facing North Carolina State at the wrong time: North Carolina State suffered their first home loss of the season on Wednesday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 63-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Longhorns. The game marked the Wolfpack's lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Despite the defeat, North Carolina State had strong showings from Dontrez Styles, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus two blocks, and Marcus Hill, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points. Styles had some trouble finding his footing against BYU on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.
Meanwhile, Florida State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 85-75 to LSU.
Florida State's loss came about despite a quality game from Malique Ewin, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 17 rebounds.
Even though they lost, Florida State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
North Carolina State's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-3. As for Florida State, they dropped their record down to 7-2 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.
North Carolina State came up short against Florida State in their previous meeting back in February, falling 90-83. Will North Carolina State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Florida State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.
- Feb 27, 2024 - Florida State 90 vs. North Carolina State 83
- Feb 01, 2023 - North Carolina State 94 vs. Florida State 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Florida State 89 vs. North Carolina State 76
- Jan 01, 2022 - Florida State 83 vs. North Carolina State 81
- Jan 13, 2021 - Florida State 105 vs. North Carolina State 73
- Feb 22, 2020 - Florida State 67 vs. North Carolina State 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Florida State 78 vs. North Carolina State 73
- Feb 25, 2018 - North Carolina State 92 vs. Florida State 72
- Feb 08, 2017 - Florida State 95 vs. North Carolina State 71
- Feb 01, 2016 - Florida State 77 vs. North Carolina State 73