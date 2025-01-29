Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Rutgers 10-10, Northwestern 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Scarlet Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Rutgers couldn't handle Michigan State and fell 81-74. The Scarlet Knights have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Rutgers' loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Derkack, who went 7 for 11 en route to 26 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Derkack a new career-high in threes (four). Zach Martini, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Even though they lost, Rutgers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Northwestern also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Illinois by a score of 83-74.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Leach, who scored 17 points.

Rutgers' defeat dropped their record down to 10-10. As for Northwestern, they dropped their record down to 12-8 with the loss, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season.

Rutgers is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Rutgers skirted past Northwestern 63-60 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rutgers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Northwestern is a solid 7-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Rutgers has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.