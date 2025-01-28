Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Georgia Tech 9-11, Notre Dame 9-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Yellow Jackets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Georgia Tech finally turned things around against Va. Tech on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-64 victory over the Hokies.

Georgia Tech's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Duncan Powell, who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Baye Ndongo, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame hadn't done well against Virginia recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Notre Dame enjoyed a cozy 74-59 victory over Virginia.

Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to Tae Davis, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and five assists, and Markus Burton, who scored 21 points. Burton's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Georgia Tech's win bumped their record up to 9-11. As for Notre Dame, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10.

Georgia Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Georgia Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Notre Dame in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, winning 86-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Notre Dame has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.