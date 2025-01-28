Who's Playing
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Current Records: Georgia Tech 9-11, Notre Dame 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $4.95
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Yellow Jackets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Having struggled with four losses in a row, Georgia Tech finally turned things around against Va. Tech on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-64 victory over the Hokies.
Georgia Tech's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Duncan Powell, who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Baye Ndongo, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame hadn't done well against Virginia recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Notre Dame enjoyed a cozy 74-59 victory over Virginia.
Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to Tae Davis, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and five assists, and Markus Burton, who scored 21 points. Burton's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.
Georgia Tech's win bumped their record up to 9-11. As for Notre Dame, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10.
Georgia Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.
Georgia Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Notre Dame in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, winning 86-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Notre Dame is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Notre Dame has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.
- Dec 31, 2024 - Georgia Tech 86 vs. Notre Dame 75
- Mar 12, 2024 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Georgia Tech 80
- Feb 14, 2024 - Notre Dame 58 vs. Georgia Tech 55
- Jan 09, 2024 - Notre Dame 75 vs. Georgia Tech 68
- Feb 08, 2023 - Georgia Tech 70 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Jan 10, 2023 - Notre Dame 73 vs. Georgia Tech 72
- Feb 26, 2022 - Notre Dame 90 vs. Georgia Tech 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - Notre Dame 72 vs. Georgia Tech 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Georgia Tech 82 vs. Notre Dame 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Georgia Tech 72