Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: North Dakota 2-1, Notre Dame 3-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Fighting Hawks' defense has only allowed 51.8 points per game this season, so the Fighting Irish's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Thursday, North Dakota earned a 77-71 victory over Utah Valley. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Fighting Hawks.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame entered their tilt with Georgetown on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They were the clear victor by an 84-63 margin over the Hoyas. The oddsmakers were on the Fighting Irish's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Notre Dame's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Matt Allocco led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. Allocco had some trouble finding his footing against Buffalo on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Markus Burton was another key player, earning 16 points plus five assists.

Notre Dame was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

North Dakota now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Notre Dame, their win ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.