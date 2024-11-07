Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 0-1, Penn 1-0

What to Know

The Penn Quakers will be defending their home-court for the first time this season they go up against the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Palestra. The Hawks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Quakers, who come in off a win.

Penn is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against N.J. Tech. Penn pulled ahead with a 58-57 photo finish over N.J. Tech on Monday.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Md.-E. Shore on Monday and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by Vanderbilt on the road and fell 102-63.

Despite their defeat, Md.-E. Shore saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ketron Shaw, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Md.-E. Shore struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Vanderbilt pulled down 17.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Penn, as the team is favored by a full 16.5 points. They finished last season with an 11-17 record against the spread.

Penn couldn't quite finish off Md.-E. Shore in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 and fell 83-80. Will Penn have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Penn is a big 16.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.