Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Ohio State 12-8, Penn State 13-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Rec Hall -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Rec Hall -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Penn State is heading back home. They and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

Penn State is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Michigan on Monday. Penn State took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Michigan.

Despite their defeat, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nick Kern Jr., who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ace Baldwin Jr. was another key player, posting 15 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Ohio State strolled past Iowa with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 82-65. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Buckeyes.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bruce Thornton, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Devin Royal, who went 5 for 6 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds.

Penn State dropped their record down to 13-8 with the loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Ohio State, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.2 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State came up short against Ohio State in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 79-67. Will Penn State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.