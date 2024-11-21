Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: South Florida 2-2, Portland 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will face off against the Portland Pilots at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

South Florida is headed into the match following a big win against WGA on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. South Florida put the hurt on WGA with a sharp 74-55 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulls.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead South Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamille Reynolds, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Reynolds had some trouble finding his footing against Charleston last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was CJ Brown, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, Portland sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-61 win over LBSU on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Austin Rapp, who scored 18 points.

The victory got South Florida back to even at 2-2. As for Portland, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.